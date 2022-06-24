Judge issues ultimatum to Moore: Move case along or go to trial

Susan DeVilder

The case against a Geneseo man charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography has dragged on for 16 months and Judge James Cosby thinks that’s long enough.

Judge Cosby told Jason JV Moore, 42, in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday that the request to continue his pretrial conference into next month would be the last.

If the case isn’t resolved by July, there will be a trial, Cosby said.

Moore, who has remained in custody on a $250,000 bond since his arrest in February of 2021, passed a handwritten note to his attorney, Henry County Public Defender Lance Camp, shortly after being escorted into the courtroom by a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. Camp briefly looked at the note before requesting to continue the case.

Moore was arrested on Feb.4, 2021 by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal investigation. The arrest came after an investigation into information that Moore had allegedly engaged in possessing or disseminating Child Sexual Exploitation Material and/or Child Sexual Assault Material. In conjuction with mulitple law enforcement agencies, a search warrant was executed on Moore’s residence, where investigators seized evidence supporting Moore’s arrest for child pornography.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Moore was formally arrested and charged with five Class X Felonies, which carry a potential sentence of six to 30 years in prison. Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case was continued to July 21, with the final pretrial conference scheduled for August 15, and a trial the week of August 22.