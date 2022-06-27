Henry County's COVID cases fall 16.8%; Illinois cases holding steady

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois reported 27,094 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 27,112 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.2% from the week before, with 721,538 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.76% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 89 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 107 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,425 cases and 121 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Johnson County with 475 cases per 100,000 per week; Morgan County with 469; and Vermilion County with 429. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 10,380 cases; DuPage County, with 2,008 cases; and Lake County, with 1,560. Weekly case counts rose in 55 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Vermilion, Morgan and McHenry counties.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 45 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 10,380 cases from 10,639 a week earlier; in Sangamon County, with 670 cases from 777; and in Champaign County, with 483 cases from 572.

In Illinois, 100 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 121 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,407,189 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,510 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,967,639 people have tested positive and 1,015,938 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 26. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,246

The week before that: 3,017

Four weeks ago: 3,106

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,626

The week before that: 57,605

Four weeks ago: 54,872

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

