KHS's Bryan takes Annawan superintendent job

Claudia Loucks

At their June meeting, Annawan School Board members approved hiring James Bryan as Superintendent of the Annawan School District, succeeding Matt Nordstrom, who resigned in April of this year.

Bryan Has been principal at Kewanee High School for the last 15 years.

In other business, after a public hearing was held prior to the June meeting, the board approved an amended budget for fiscal year 2022 that lists revenues at $7,643,549.15 and expenditures at $5,641,424. The action was necessary as required by State law.

The board also approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Annawan Education Association that provides an average of a four percent increase each year over the next four years. The contract will expire in the 2025-2026 school year.

Board members also approved a solar project that has been in discussion for some time. More information will be available in July.

The board also:

-Approved renewing the Property Casualty & Workers’ Compensation insurance policies for 2022-2023 with Prairie State Coop Insurance.

-Approved hiring Shelly Church to teach high school Spanish.

-Approved hiring Jill Huber as summer weight room supervisor.

-Approved John Davis as a volunteer weight room supervisor.

-Accepted the resignation of Natasha Schillaci as custodian/bus driver.

-Approved the retirement of Laura Wilson at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

-Approved rescheduling the July board meeting from July 20 to July 27.