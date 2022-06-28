Galva 4th of July Freedom Fest schedule

Carol Townsend

The Galva Freedom Fest committee are finalizing plans for the July 4th week-end in Galva.

Saturday:July 2

7:30 a.m. Anyone with a tractor or an antique tractor can meet at Galva High School and parade to the Filling Station In Bishop Hill for breakfast. The route is James B Young Road and then North going to the Filling Station.

Sunday: July 3rd

10 a.m. Galva Ministerial Association church service in Wiley Park. (Bring your lawn chairs)

5-7 p.m. The Messiah Lutheran Church will hold their annual pork chop dinner.

6-8 p.m. The John Sloan Coffeehouse will be held in Wiley Park. There will be an open mic at 7 p.m. (Bring a chair or blanket)

6-8 p.m. The Galva Arts Council will have their art jam blacktop painting. It costs $5 for a 4’ by 5 “ space.

6:30 p.m. to midnight - The Galva Freedom Fest will have their beer tent at the Galva Park District featuring High Jinx from 7 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $5 and everyone must be 21.

Monday, July 4th

Freedom Fest 5 K run will be held in Wiley Park.

7 to 9 a.m. Galva Lions Club will hold their pancake breakfast.

8-10 a.m. In Wiley Park that will be an antique tractor show with registration at 10 a.m.

11 a.m to 2 p.m. The Freedom Fest will serve lunch in Wiley Park.

12 noon The annual July 4th parade with line up at 10:30 p.m.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a dunk tank fundraiser in Wiley Park

Old Red Barn shed will be open after the parade til 4 p.m. on the East edge of Galva.

1-2 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull will be held in Wiley Park with the pull beginning at 2.

4 p.m. Bed races on Front Street in the downtown area.

Food vendors will be available at the Galva Park District

The fireworks will begin at dusk at the Galva Park District.