Galva 4th of July Freedom Fest schedule

Carol Townsend

The Galva Freedom Fest committee are finalizing plans for the July 4th week-end in Galva.

Saturday:July 2

7:30 a.m. Anyone with a tractor or an antique tractor can meet at Galva High School and  parade to the Filling Station In Bishop Hill for breakfast. The route is James B Young Road and then North going to the Filling Station.

Sunday: July 3rd

10 a.m. Galva Ministerial Association church service in Wiley Park. (Bring your lawn chairs)

5-7 p.m. The Messiah Lutheran Church will hold their annual pork chop dinner.

6-8 p.m. The John Sloan Coffeehouse will be held in Wiley Park. There will be an open mic at 7 p.m. (Bring a chair or blanket)

6-8 p.m. The Galva Arts Council will have their art jam blacktop painting. It costs $5 for a 4’ by 5 “ space.

6:30 p.m. to midnight - The Galva Freedom Fest will have their beer tent at the Galva Park District featuring High Jinx from 7 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $5 and everyone must be 21.

Monday, July 4th

Freedom Fest 5 K run  will be held in Wiley Park.

7 to 9 a.m. Galva Lions Club will hold their pancake breakfast.

8-10 a.m. In Wiley Park that will be an antique tractor show with registration at 10 a.m.

11 a.m to 2 p.m. The Freedom Fest will serve lunch in Wiley Park.

12 noon The annual July 4th parade with line up at 10:30 p.m.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a dunk tank  fundraiser in Wiley Park

Old Red Barn shed will be open after the parade til 4 p.m. on the East edge of Galva.

1-2 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull will be held in Wiley Park with the pull beginning at 2.

4 p.m. Bed races on Front Street in the downtown area.

Food vendors will be available at the Galva Park District

The fireworks will begin at dusk at the Galva Park District.

Galva's retired fire engine #4 rolls past Wiley Park during the Freedom Fest Parade July 4.