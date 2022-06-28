Where to watch fireworks displays in Henry County this 4th of July

The 4th of July is nearly upon us, and falls on Monday, giving a three day weekend. Here's a quick list of communities celebrating the 4th with fireworks displays.

Saturday July 2

Thrill on the Hill at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo. Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date is July 3.

Orion Fireworks Festival, an evening of events, including live music, and a lighted parade, ending up with fireworks at Charger Field at dusk. No rain date is indicated.

Sunday July 3

Galva's Freedom Fest, activities planned for all day Sunday and Monday, ending the festival with fireworks at dusk at the Galva Park District on Monday July 4. A complete list of activities at the Galva Freedom Fest Facebook Page. No rain date is indicated.

Monday July 4

Kewanee Fireworks will be held at Northeast Park at dusk. No rain date is indicated.