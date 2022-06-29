Atkinson Village Board approves bid for water meters

Atkinson Village Board members approved a bid for new water meters to be installed throughout the village.

At their regular meeting, the board voted to officially accept a bid of $446,936 from Utility Pipes & Sales, Evansville, IN, to install new water meters in the village.

In other business, the board agreed to seek bids for rubber mulch to be put in place at Veterans Park. Anyone interested in more information and in submitting a bid is asked to contact the Village Office at 309-936-7658.

Board members also approved hiring Rachel Stephens, Erie, to work as a billing clerk on a part time basis in the village office.

The board also learned that the new bathrooms in Veterans Park have been completed.