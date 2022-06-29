Galva Council hears complaints regarding golf carts

Carol Townsend

Jamie Hopping was elected Mayor pro tem at Monday night's city council meeting in the absence of Mayor Rich Volkert.

The council approved a recommendation by the Galva Planning Commission for Ethan Olson at 116 Southwest 4th Street to replace his old garage with a new one that will be 3.5” rather than the required 6.5’ from the side property line.

The July council meeting was rescheduled from July 25 to July 18.

A complaint was read submitted by a resident about a car sitting on a property owned by Gary Kenney on SW 3rd Street of Galva and about golf carts in Galva carrying small children with no seat belts or car seats.

They said they witnessed a golf cart carrying a small child which ran a stop sign, hit a bump and threw the child off.

The complainant also noted that she witnessed another golf cart with four in the front seat, some small children and two in the back.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend said he had spoken to Mayor Rich Volkert about if Galva should change their ordinance and check the carts once a year. He said maybe something could be set up in Wiley Park for an officer to inspect for turning signals, slow moving sign, insurance, seat belts, only a licensed driver can operate, head lights, tail lights etc. Galva’s ordinance states that they only inspected once and the fee is only paid once of $25.

Third ward alderman Dougie Anderson said he felt that he would rather see the police spend their time on junk vehicles than “harass people on golf carts”

Chief Townsend that that the police department has registered several carts from out of town residents who are coming to Galva to drive them.

He did said that seat belts and car seats apply for children on golf carts.

He said there have been no accidents reported in Galva from the carts. He said that there has been a vandalism incident in Washington Park running over small trees.

No action was taken on the golf carts at Monday night's meeting

Resident Sherry Kewish was present and said she tries to call City Hall and it rings and no one answers and no answering machine comes on. She was trying to report a water leak.

The council told City Clerk Debbie VanWassenhove to check with the phone company and email each alderman as to what she found out. They said if this happens, the caller can call 937-3911 to report this and give them their message.

Second ward aldermen Rick Otterstrom and Jim Hartman said they were pleased with the improvements in Washington Park. They said a piece of playground equipment was broken, there were tall weeds in the playground and new mulch was desperately needed.

City administrator David Dyer said Bow Renewables are looking to put solar on Galva’s closed landfill property. He said they would give a one time payment for parks and recreation of $50,000, a yearly $10,000 scholarship and would hire workers within a 50 mile radius of Galva for the project

First ward alderman Mitch Boston was absent from the meeting.

American Legion asks for help

The Galva American Legion is asking for help to put the Avenue of Flags up on July 4th.

Anyone who can help, is asked to come to the building behind Subway at 6 a.m. or go to the Galva Cemetery at 6:15 a.m. Flags will be taken down at 4 p.m. and anyone who can help is asked to come to the Galva Cemetery. All help is greatly appreciated.