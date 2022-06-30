Hospital Auxiliary annual meeting and new officers

Claudia Loucks

“Volunteers Are the Stars of Our Show,” was the theme for the day at the annual meeting of the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary held in First Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

Seventy auxiliary members were present at the meeting.

During the business meeting, Carol Johnson, Gift Shop chairman, presented $17,500 to the Auxiliary – funds raised by the Gift Shop volunteer in the last year.

Auxiliary pledged a total of $15,000 to projects to benefit patients at Hammond-Henry Hospital in 2022. Funds will be used to purchase items including: phlebotomy chair for the Imaging Department, some toys, weighted blanket and activity aids for pediatric rehab, fetal heartbeat monitor for the Geneseo Clinic, stethoscopes for cardiac rehab, bariatric commode for the emergency department, lights in the conference room and main hallway, an dietary equipment for patients with special diets in Long Term Care.

Julie West, volunteer/auxiliary manager, said the Auxiliary also will contribute $25,000 in scholarship funds for local students studying in health care careers.

Auxiliary officers for 2022 were installed as Margie Martin, Cambridge, president; Julie Riney, Geneseo, vice president; Betty Minteer, Woodhull, secretary; Marcia Fleming, Geneseo, treasurer.

Auxiliary board members include: Nancy Stover, education; Mary Jane Causemaker and Martha Herron, development; Cheryl Radicic, health advocacy; Deb Deener, leadership; Sue Elliott, marketing; Barb Baraks and Julie Zwica, membership; Mary Wachtel, nominating; Jan Sellman, scholarship; Patty Erickson, sunshine/scrapbook; Lynne Sebastian and Patty Turner, telephone.

Ellen Scranton, past president, will be the Auxiliary Representative to the HHH Hospital Board.

Volunteers completing terms on the Auxiliary Board include Mary Bostwick, Carol Johnson, Connie Paris, Linda Roman and Polly Thune.

Auxiliary membership in the last year was reported as 214 members. Julie West reported 7,628 hours recorded by 160 adult and seven teen volunteers during the last year.

West said the number of volunteers has been increasing as many of the volunteers had been inactive during the guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic. West said, “A huge thank you goes to the auxiliary members and other for being an important part of this service to others.”

Mark Kuhn, CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital, expressed his appreciation to the Auxiliary members and volunteers on behalf of the hospital. He also presented a progress report on hospital happenings.

Hammond-Henry Hospital will be opening a new clinic location in Orion which will be the seventh clinic location of the hospital.

Staff and volunteers recognized at “milestone” anniversaries this year:

-five years: Mark Burton, Sharon Carton, Diane Cessna, Connie Chrisop, Linda DeSmith, Jean Hahn, Evelyn Hopkins, Elaine Humphrey and Sharon VanDeWoestyne.

-10 years: Melissa Battern, Dick Carlson, Penny Ford, Linda Mullin, Jim Unrath and Dave VandeVelde.

-15 years: Janet Anderson, Mariane Andrews, Lynn Dauphin, Deb Deener, Marie Hoffman, Fran Ledford and Jody Swain.

-25 years: Judy Deutsch and Barb Schang.

-30 years – Barbara Leonard.

Auxiliary members also were recognized for the accumulated hours of volunteer time that they have donated to Hammond-Henry Hospital. Award pins representing 50 hours of volunteer service were awarded to Margaret Chavez, Ginger Jacocks and Theresa Nelson.

Additional awards presented to Auxiliary members include:

-100 hours – Margaret Chavez, Colleen Dodd, Sue Elliott, Patty Erickson, Becky Geuns, Pat Kohrell, Margie Martin, Renee Mierop and Marsha Schroeder.

-200 hours – Sharon Carton, Diane Cessna, Elaine Humphrey and Monica Vorac.

-300 hours – Linda DeSmith, Wes Harris, Julie Lake and Steve Morgan.

-400 hours – Phil Alexander and Steve Morgan.

-600 hours – Gary Radicic.

-700 hours – Mariane Andrews and Sharon VanDeWoestyne.

-800 hours – Carol Johnson.

-900 hours – Deb Deener, Carol Johnson and Julie Zwica.

-1,000 hours – Mary Jane Causemaker, Carol Johnson and Barb Schlotfeldt.

-1,500 hours – Nancy Stover.

-2,000 hours – Julie Dahlquist.

-2,500 hours – Helen Burgston and Patty Turner.

For additional information about the auxiliary or volunteer program at Hammond-Henry Hospital, contact Julie West, volunteer manager, at 309-944-9130.