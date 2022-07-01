Little Miss Annawan, and Little Miss Cambridge crowned
Claudia Loucks
Kensley Michels was crowned Little Miss Village of Annawan at the recent Fun Days weekend in the village. Gabriella Specht was named first runner-up and Landry Konig was named second runner-up.
The young royalty assisted with the weekend of activities and they will be involved in local parades and fundraisers/events in the Village during their reign.
There were 12 girls in the Little Miss pageant, which is directed by Kelsey Behrens, Annawan Park and Recreation Director; and Emily Bertrand of Annawan.
Each contestant participated in a two-minute interview with the judges and competed on stage in their dresses as they introduced themselves, and answered to on-stage questions.