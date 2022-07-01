Little Miss Annawan, and Little Miss Cambridge crowned

Claudia Loucks
Kensley Michels, center, was crowned Little Miss Village of Annawan at the recent Annawan Fun Days weekend. Gabriella Specht, left, was named first runner-up, and Landry Koning, at right, was named second runner-up.

Kensley Michels was crowned Little Miss Village of Annawan at the recent Fun Days weekend in the village. Gabriella Specht was named first runner-up and Landry Konig was named second runner-up.

The young royalty assisted with the weekend of activities and they will be involved in local parades and fundraisers/events in the Village during their reign.

There were 12 girls in the Little Miss pageant, which is directed by Kelsey Behrens, Annawan Park and Recreation Director; and Emily Bertrand of Annawan.

Each contestant participated in a two-minute interview with the judges and competed on stage in their dresses as they introduced themselves, and answered to on-stage questions.

Hunter Feehan, center, was crowned Little Miss Cambridge 2022 at this year’s Little Miss Village of Cambridge Pageant held in June. Members of her court are, Isabell Smith, left, second runner-up, daughter of Jen Smith; and Charlotte Martin, at right, first runner-up, daughter of Clayton and Danielle Martin. The annual event is coordinated by Sierra Brown, former Miss Henry County Fair Queen. The queen and court represent the Village of Cambridge at other community events during the year.