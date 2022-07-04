Abilities Plus announces Special Olympics State results

staff writer

The State Special Olympic Track and Field Competition was held June 17th – 18th at Illinois State University in Normal, IL. Sixteen athletes from Abilities Plus qualified for state competition, and competition results include; Gold Medal recipients Isaac Hernandez in the 800 M. Run, Morgan Thorp in the 400 M. Walk, Erin Trostle in the Tennis Ball Throw, Steven Verstraete in the Softball Throw and Andrew Yarger in the Tennis Ball Throw. Silver Medals went to Alexis Bral in the Softball Throw, Sara Carmichael in the Tennis Ball Throw, Cindy Hansen in the 100 M. Walk, and Kelly Mulcahy, Abby Thorp, Morgan Thorp and Cindy Hansen in the 4x100 M. Walk Relay. Chuck Nelson received a Bronze in the 400 M. Walk. Receiving 4th place ribbons were Alexis Bral in the 100 M. Run, Isaac Hernandez in the 400 M. Run, Derek Neal in the Mini Javelin, and Amanda Trowbridge in the Softball Throw. A 5th place ribbon was received by Rick Palmer in the Softball Throw, and Erick Sierra received a 7th in the 800 M. Run.

Coaches were Tammy & Terry Hand, assisted by Chris Lindsey, Jeff & Laura Heinrich, Lorraine Verstraete and Anna Carmichael, along with staff members Eve Neirynck & Jackie Houser. Many family members also helped, contributing to this year’s success.