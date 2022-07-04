Cruise the Canal Tours taking reservations

Tours of the historic Hennepin Canal will be offered again with tour dates of Friday September 9th and Friday October 14. Rain dates are September 14 and October 21. Tours will run in light rain. Three excursions daily are available, 9 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM.

Tours will depart from Lock 24, north of Geneseo on N. Chicago Street/Grange Road. Parking is available on-site. Tours are by golf cart, Each guided tour will last approximately 100 minutes. More information is available from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, geneseo@geneseo.org or by calling 309-944-2686.