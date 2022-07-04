Looking for a mid week respite? Live music locally

staff writer

Heartland Connections will be hosting a live performance in Cambridge. Jacob Jolliff Band will perform at a private residence in Cambridge, Illinois Thursday, July 7th. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL.

Galva Levitt AMP Sunday concert series will host Jackie Venson and Invisible Cartoons July 10 at Wiley Park. Every Sunday between now and August 7th this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to Wiley Park in Galva, Illinois. All of the concerts start at 6:00 PM and end shortly after 8:00 PM and feature two acts per night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well.

Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known far and wide for her complexly beautiful music and blazing guitar skills. During the pandemic, Jackie Venson also made her National TV Performance Debut on Austin City Limits 46th season, a huge honor for the native Austinite.

Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, and spine-tingling keytar riffs. Based in Chicagoland, the group has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.