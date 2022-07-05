Cambridge Village Board awards beautification grants
Four projects in the Village of Cambridge will get some financial help from Beautification Grants.
At their June 27 meeting, village board members approved using $20,000 in TIF funds to award Beautification Grants for four different projects:
-Sugar Tree Grove Properties - $900.
-Chris Thompson to enhance an apartment building – $6,367.
-Cambridge Masonic Lodge to add handicap accessible ramp at front entrance - $6,366.
-Dave Reppart for enhancement of a downtown building - $6,367.
In other business, the board approved using $30,000 of Motor Fuel Tax Funds for improvements, sealing and chipping, on North Street.
The board also:
-Approved renewing the Casualty and Workman’s Compensation Insurance with the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association (IMLRMA).
-Approved $300 reimbursement to public works personnel for commercial driver’s license training.
-Approved allowing Keller’s Pit to close Prospect St. from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.