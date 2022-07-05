First United Methodist pastor returns for Homecoming

Claudia Loucks

First United Methodist Church in Geneseo is hosting its Fifth Annual Homecoming on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, an event made extra-special this year with the return of the Rev. Chris Ritter, directing pastor, from a two-month sabbatical.

After each of the 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, July 10, there will be a fundraiser breakfast served to support this year’s Youth Camp in Ursa, IL.

Conner Brinson, Director of Student Ministries at FUMC, said, “We’re excited to have our youth serve a breakfast to our church community to sponsor the youth going to camp. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to camp scholarships for all of our students.”

“Homecoming Weekend has been a tradition here now for several years,” according to Tim Brinkman, Director of Worship at the church. “And we’ve always invited someone with a connection to our church to come back to Geneseo to be our guest speaker. This year, our own Pastor Chris will be our ‘special speaker’ as this will be his first time back preaching in more than two months. People are already excited about his return and can’t wait to welcome him home….It fits Homecoming theme perfectly.”

The tradition of Homecoming Sunday where churches honor their heritage and invite back former ministers and members has a long history, especially in the Southern United States. The beginning of this tradition at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo was the brainchild of Pastor Ritter, who himself grew up in a church in Southern Illinois.