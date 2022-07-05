Joyce Mattan is artist of the month at RutabagA

Claudia Loucks

Joyce Mattan of Geneseo is the featured artist of the month at RutabagA Gallery, 108 North State St., in downtown Geneseo, during the month of July. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Mattan said her display “depicts the things that are important to me - family, home, community and country and church and faith.”

The window features a red, white and blue theme, and Mattan said, “One of the pieces of my display that touches me is a triptych photograph of Pearl Harbor, ‘The Arizona’.”

She began taking art classes in 1969 and she said, “I have been painting for 52 years. It helped me make it through having six teens at one time. I am the mother of eight first and foremost with 15 grandchildren and five great-grands.”

She shared that art plays a big part of her life, “from doing art for my church to volunteering at Hillcrest Home and RutabagA.”

One thing she hopes for is “to see more positivity all around. Like the old saying goes, ‘accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative,’ and that would make for a better and loving world.”