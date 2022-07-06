Concert Series at Central Bank Pavilion

Claudia Loucks

The Central Bank Pavilion at 218 North State St. in downtown Geneseo will be the site of a Live Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through August 10.

April Davis, marketing director at Central Bank, said the concert series offers “a wide variety of different music genres. You can grab drinks and food from any of the restaurants surrounding the Pavilion (Raelyn’s, Lemans, Barney’s or LaRoma). It is a family-friendly atmosphere with some outdoor games that can be enjoyed during the concert.”

Davis said Central Bank sponsored eight events, including concerts and private events in 2021, “in addition to the lighted tunnel we created for the Christmas Walk. In 2022, we have 12 concerts scheduled with that number increasing as we schedule more bands to perform.”

“We are excited to see this space grow each year with more concerts and events being planned,” she said.

The schedule also is available on face book at Central Bank Pavilion.

The first concert of the series was held Wednesday, July 6, with QC Vinyl performing. The remaining performers:

-July 13 – Angela Meyer.

-July 20 – 3 On The Tree.

-July 27 – Jordan Danielsen.

-Aug. 3 – Glory Days Garage Band.

-Aug. 10 – Frankie Joe & Kinfolk.