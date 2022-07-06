First United Methodist sponsors Porches, Patios and Pools Event

Claudia Loucks

Area residents and visitors are invited to see the abundance of beauty in the flowers, landscaping and pools in the Geneseo area.

The Lightkeepers ministry at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo is sponsoring an event that showcases the grounds of six local properties in addition to hosting a noon luncheon. Four of the locations on the tour are at homes and two are local businesses.

Barb Nelson, coordinator of the Lightkeepers ministry, shared, “We hope you and your friends will gather for a relaxing day of touring.”

Tickets, at $20 each, are available in advance at www.porchespoolsandpatios.com or at the office of First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St. Tickets, at $25 each, also will be available on the day of the event at the church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Guests will be asked to present their tickets whey they arrive for the salad luncheon featuring homemade salads and breads at the church. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nelson added, “This is your chance to see some fabulous landscaping in Geneseo and within our near countryside. Maps are provided to explore each location at your leisure. Gather your friends for a fun-filled and relaxing day!”

THE LOCATIONS:

· Taylor & Co. Fresh Cut Flowers is located at 16146 Charlet Lane, which is on the road that runs along the east side of Sugar Maple Golf Course (E. 1600). Taylor & Co. is a small cut-flower farm that operates from April through October, featuring seasonal flowers including tulips, peonies, lisianthus, dahlias and more. The business offers bouquet subscriptions, fresh bouquets at their on-farm flower stand, flower arranging workshops and event flowers. “It will be fun to see the process involved and enjoy the beauty of this small-scale cut flower farm,” Nelson said.

· Gary and Jan ZumMallen reside at 326 West Pearl St. As visitors stroll through the front and side yards they will realize that years and years of work and planning went into the design and arrangement of plants. “Gary ZumMallen found the plants to be a solution from trying to grow grass in a very shaded lawn. What distinctive beauty he has created,” Nelson said. ‘Visitors will be inspired.”

· Derek and Allison Drockelman reside in a quiet and secluded area of Quail Hollow Estates, off of Wolf Road. Their acreage is #7 at the far end of the west side. When visitors walk down the tree-lined drive, they enter into a well-loved and cared for charming country dwelling. Nelson said, “Allison (Drockelman) has a distinct touch with flowers and with repurposing. You will get to see their chicken coop, an old antique truck, and admire a collection of displayed antiques and flowers of every hue.”

· Mike and Kathy Duda reside at 920 Neptune St in a perfectly manicured home with stunning outdoor features. Their pool, with an “infinity” edge, features a twisted slide and is surrounded with lounging comforts and creative landscaping. Their bath house, outdoor pizza oven and fire pit are all points of interest that visitors will want to see. “This home and outdoor display offers distinctive architecture and design that is unique and inviting,” Nelson said.

· Behind Duane and Karen West’s home at 608 North Meadow, visitors will enter a nautical world of perfectly staged relaxation. The pool, the she shed, the fish pond, the nautical rope path all blend into a perfect atmosphere that one would never know existed. “It’s a summertime oasis to see,” Nelson commented.

· Dragonfly Flower Farm is a secluded location just off Ebenezer Road at 27359 East 1650 Street. Kim Fuller, a retired lawyer, has found her happy place out there where she tends to an acre of dahlias and other distinctive flowers. Nelson added, “When you visit the farm, you will have cut-flower buying opportunities while walking among rows and rows of profoundly unique varieties of dahlias that you won’t see anywhere else. It’s another treasure, right here in our community.”