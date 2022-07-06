Hooppole Fun Days

Contestants wait for the signal to release frogs at ta Frog Jumping Contest during Hooppole Fun Days
Kids take turns trying their luck at games during Hooppole Fun Days
Hooppole Fun Days parade steps off.
A parade participant urges viewers to "Keep Calm - Sparkle On" at Hooppole Fun Day. A full list of event winners can be found at GeneseoRepublic.com

2022 Hooppole Fun Day Results

Parade

Children Walking, Trikes, Bikes, Wagons

1st-Baylor and Charlotte Smith

Hailey and Kylie Achenbach

2nd- Adi Smith

3rd- Ellie Graves

Children With Pets

1st- Easton and Violet Frank

Children Motorized Units

1st- Lucas Meier

2nd- Gracie Hartman

3rd- Thomas Hayes

Children Floats

1st- Kaito Butler

2nd- Alan Sommers and grandkids

3rd- Bradley Hartman

Adults Marching, Biking, Walking

1st- Shirley Roselieb

2nd- Hooppole American Legion

Floats and Motorized Units

1st- H.Y. & T. Caboose

Antique Vehicles

1st- Chuck Crogaert

2nd- Bo Miller

3rd- Jim Seyller

Antique Tractors

1st- Corey Miller

2nd- Rick Miller

3rd- Glen Werkheiser

Large Animals

1st- Ott Farm Hitch

2nd- Tri City Trail Riders

Kids Tractor Pull

Age 5

1st- Eli Dornfeld

2nd- Hayes Hasbrook

3rd- Penelope Hemphill

Age 6

1st- Eli Countryman

2nd-Max Verdick

3rd- Annabelle Wirsing

Age 7

1st- Parker Hines

2nd- Brant Hemphill

3rd- Drake Mueller

Age 8

1st- Liam Kelly

2nd- Brinley Brady

3rd- Aden Egan

Age 9

1st- Buck Byam

2nd- Wyatt Hinrichsen

3rd- Silas Newman

Age 10

1st- Aubrey Skinner

2nd- Bentley Hemphill

3rd- Easton Frank

Age 11

1st- Wesley Hemphill

2nd- Colton Hemphill

3rd- Kylie Achenbach

Age 13

1st- Greyson Hemphill

Children’s Races

0-1

1st- Owen Specht

2nd- Cash Williams

3rd- Eleanor Brants

1 year old

1st- Baylor Smith

2nd- Aiden Roselieb

3rd- Archer Morosko

2 years old

1st- Hunter Hasbrook

2nd- Jade Figgly

3rd- Oliver Norberg

3 years old

1st-Braylin Prohaska

2nd-Jaxson Brown

3rd- Clara Mueller

4 years old

1st- Quinn Figgly

2nd- Charlett Smith

3rd- Amelia Wirsing

Pie Auction

1st- Luanne Urban, purchased by Atkinson Fertilizer and Grain

2nd- Shirley Roselieb, purchased by Annette Franks

3rd- Lisa Brants, Farmers National Bank

Pool Tournament

1st- Terry Sommers

2nd- Terry Stout

3rd- Dustin Sommers

4th- Matt Kuelper

Rolle Bolle

1st- Randy Manthe, Chris Jagers, Doug Causemaker

2nd-Donna Hansen, Rick Wolf, Blake Haverback

3rd- Kris DeBrock, Cody Baele, John VanDeGenachte

4th- Roger DeBrock, Elmo Conway, Carl Suhr