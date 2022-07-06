Hooppole Fun Days
2022 Hooppole Fun Day Results
Parade
Children Walking, Trikes, Bikes, Wagons
1st-Baylor and Charlotte Smith
Hailey and Kylie Achenbach
2nd- Adi Smith
3rd- Ellie Graves
Children With Pets
1st- Easton and Violet Frank
Children Motorized Units
1st- Lucas Meier
2nd- Gracie Hartman
3rd- Thomas Hayes
Children Floats
1st- Kaito Butler
2nd- Alan Sommers and grandkids
3rd- Bradley Hartman
Adults Marching, Biking, Walking
1st- Shirley Roselieb
2nd- Hooppole American Legion
Floats and Motorized Units
1st- H.Y. & T. Caboose
Antique Vehicles
1st- Chuck Crogaert
2nd- Bo Miller
3rd- Jim Seyller
Antique Tractors
1st- Corey Miller
2nd- Rick Miller
3rd- Glen Werkheiser
Large Animals
1st- Ott Farm Hitch
2nd- Tri City Trail Riders
Kids Tractor Pull
Age 5
1st- Eli Dornfeld
2nd- Hayes Hasbrook
3rd- Penelope Hemphill
Age 6
1st- Eli Countryman
2nd-Max Verdick
3rd- Annabelle Wirsing
Age 7
1st- Parker Hines
2nd- Brant Hemphill
3rd- Drake Mueller
Age 8
1st- Liam Kelly
2nd- Brinley Brady
3rd- Aden Egan
Age 9
1st- Buck Byam
2nd- Wyatt Hinrichsen
3rd- Silas Newman
Age 10
1st- Aubrey Skinner
2nd- Bentley Hemphill
3rd- Easton Frank
Age 11
1st- Wesley Hemphill
2nd- Colton Hemphill
3rd- Kylie Achenbach
Age 13
1st- Greyson Hemphill
Children’s Races
0-1
1st- Owen Specht
2nd- Cash Williams
3rd- Eleanor Brants
1 year old
1st- Baylor Smith
2nd- Aiden Roselieb
3rd- Archer Morosko
2 years old
1st- Hunter Hasbrook
2nd- Jade Figgly
3rd- Oliver Norberg
3 years old
1st-Braylin Prohaska
2nd-Jaxson Brown
3rd- Clara Mueller
4 years old
1st- Quinn Figgly
2nd- Charlett Smith
3rd- Amelia Wirsing
Pie Auction
1st- Luanne Urban, purchased by Atkinson Fertilizer and Grain
2nd- Shirley Roselieb, purchased by Annette Franks
3rd- Lisa Brants, Farmers National Bank
Pool Tournament
1st- Terry Sommers
2nd- Terry Stout
3rd- Dustin Sommers
4th- Matt Kuelper
Rolle Bolle
1st- Randy Manthe, Chris Jagers, Doug Causemaker
2nd-Donna Hansen, Rick Wolf, Blake Haverback
3rd- Kris DeBrock, Cody Baele, John VanDeGenachte
4th- Roger DeBrock, Elmo Conway, Carl Suhr