Geneseo's Exchange Street Works offers unique office space and more

Claudia Loucks

The building that housed a lumber company for many years has been transformed into a building that offers modern office spaces and also houses a second location of Geneseo Child Care.

When purchasing the Alexander Lumber Company buildings and property at 219 East Exchange St., it was the vision of Joe and Jackie Mickley and their son Jake, to transform the structure into spaces that answer the needs of today’s modern work force.

Andy Moore of Geneseo has been involved with Jackie Mickley in the renovation of the building.

Jake Mickley said, ”We wanted to create a space that was easy for businesses and individuals to rent while they got started and /or to find a quiet and comfortable space to work outside of their home offices.”

Exchange St. Works offers both private offices as well as open space that is intended for those who are interested in a lesser obligation.

Mickley said, “Based on some of my earlier career experience working at spaces similar to Exchange St. Works, I found it to be very helpful to utilize such spaces as an entrepreneur and start-up business owner. Not only do co-work spaces help individuals, they also help the community.”

“With the current work environment being what it is and knowing there is a need in Geneseo for open office space, we felt that the community could benefit from a space like Exchange St. Works,” Mickley added. “We knew we would have to adapt the model to the unique aspects of the town and felt it would also fit well with the broader renewal effort of the Alexander Lumber property.”

In partnering with his parents and Andy Moore, Jake Mickley said they also had the same vision of the space early on…”In the future, we also hope to host education events promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) for kids within the community.”

And room there is at Exchange St. Works…The main building is 10,000 square feet, roughly half of which is occupied by Geneseo Child Care. There also are private offices.

In addition to the office spaces and day care facility, Exchange St. Works also has two separately-managed spaces utilized by the high school golf team and the baseball batting cages are in use by Geneseo Youth Baseball and the Geneseo High School baseball program.

For more information, visit exchangestworks.com. People can check availability of conference space, select a plan, and make payments conveniently all on the website.