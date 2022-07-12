How hot is the real estate market near Geneseo? Home sale prices rise to $126K

Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Henry County during April was $126,000. That's an increase of 20% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

April prices are up from $110,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 11.1% from a year earlier. A total of 60 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 54 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

How hot is Henry County's real estate market in Illinois?

In Henry County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $295,000, up 22.9% from a year before.

In April, two properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of two single-family homes.

Illinois's median single-family home sales price was $270,000 in April, up 6.7% from a year earlier. The state reported 8,616 single-family homes sold, down 21.2% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

