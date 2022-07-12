Geneseo man recruits family for Senior Olympics

Claudia Loucks

Age is only a number, just ask Mike Cherry of Geneseo. The 84-year-old has been a competitor in the Quad City Senior Olympics for 14 years, and this year recruited family members to join him.

Cherry, his son, Mark, who lives in Anthony; FL; and son, Mick Cherry, Geneseo; and a niece, Penny Stahl, Dorchester, TX, also competed this year in the Senior Olympics held at Augustana College in Rock Island.

Mike Cherry’s sister, Pat (Cherry) Stahl, Geneseo, joined Team Cherry for the first time this year and competed in the Senior Olympics Spelling Bee.

The physically-fit octogenarian doesn’t just compete in the events, he also wins and in the 2022 Olympics, Cherry earned three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal… He commented that he is “proud of the fact that I can still high jump.”

Mark Cherry won one gold medal and three bronze and Mick Cherry took home one gold medal, three silver medals, and one bronze. His niece, Penny, threw for three gold medals.

Team Cherry was encouraged by Coach Karen (Mark’s wife) and cheerleaders, Mary Jo (Mike’s wife); Teresa (Mick’s wife); and Penny Stahl (daughter of Pat Stahl).

Cherry said it isn’t just the number of medals he wins, but also the fact that several family members join him in the competition.

..”There are always lots of events to try at the Olympics,” he said. “And I like to try pretty much everything in the track and field division.”

When asked how he keeps in shape to be able to compete in the athletic events, Cherry said, “I am busy all the time, doing gardening and woodworking and just busy. I don’t like to just sit around.”

Cherry also was a standout athlete at Geneseo High School where he played football, basketball and was out for track. He graduated in 1957.