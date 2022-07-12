Health Department and First Choice Clinics offer pediatric Covid-19 clinics

staff writer

The Health Departments & First Choice Healthcare will hold “Walk-In Wednesdays” For Covid-19 Boosters & Vaccinations in both Kewanee & Colona on July 27th from 10-3 pm for anyone aged 6 mos. & older seeking an initial series or booster Covid-19 vaccination.

On June 18, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) approved Covid-19 vaccination for young children who are at least 6 months old. Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received the COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies to protect them against coronavirus. Vaccines continue to be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, including in children with and without underlying medical conditions.