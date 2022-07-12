Health Department and First Choice Clinics offer pediatric Covid-19 clinics

Lauren Cinnamon,(daughter of Brea & Bill Cinnamon) chooses her new toothbrush and sticker rewards for being a brave and good little patient when getting her first Covid-19 vaccination as her mother Brea and nurse, Chris Kemerling look on. The Henry & Stark County Health Department, Henry County OEM and First Choice Healthcare recently conducted a special “Pop-Up” Pediatric Moderna Covid Vaccination Clinic at the Kewanee First Choice Healthcare location.

The Health Departments & First Choice Healthcare will hold “Walk-In Wednesdays” For Covid-19 Boosters & Vaccinations in both Kewanee & Colona on July 27th from 10-3 pm for anyone aged 6 mos. & older seeking an initial series or booster Covid-19 vaccination.

On June 18, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) approved Covid-19 vaccination for young children who are at least 6 months old.  Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received the COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies to protect them against coronavirus.  Vaccines continue to be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, including in children with and without underlying medical conditions.