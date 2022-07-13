Atkinson Village board to consider request from trailer park owners

Claudia Loucks

Village board members will have to decide whether to install new meters at each trailer in the White House Estates trailer court in Atkinson, or to install one meter for the entire court.

Jason Xue and Eric Hu, owners of the trailer court, were at the recent village board meeting to ask that new water meters be installed at each trailer rather than have one meter for the court. If only one meter was installed, the owners would pay the bill and then collect from each resident. They prefer to have individual meters at each trailer.

There are 22 occupied trailers in the court at the present time.

Board members will discuss the request and make a decision.

In other business, the board is seeking bids to replace the carpeting the Village Hall and more information is available from the village office at 309-936-7658. The board also is seeking bids for gutters at the new park pavilion in Veterans Park and anyone interested in submitting a bid should contact the village office.

The board also:

-Approved submitting a $16,000 draw request to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) for reimbursement of previous expenses incurred with the water meter project.

-Accepted a bid of $2,500 from TSR Concrete Coating in Lena, for the new flooring in the new bathroom facility in Veterans Park.