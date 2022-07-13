Brandon Maeglin approved as Geneseo City Administrator

staff writer

The City of Geneseo is pleased to announce that Brandon Maeglin was approved as the next Geneseo City Administrator by the City Council at the July 12, 2022 City Council Meeting. Maeglin has been with the City of Geneseo since 2016 and was appointed as the Interim City Administrator on February 01, 2022, after JoAnn Hollenkamp resigned from Geneseo for another opportunity. Prior to the Interim Administrator assignment, Maeglin served as the City’s HR Director and City Clerk.

“I am excited to continue my journey with the City of Geneseo and become a Geneseo resident. The city’s workforce will continue with our mission in growing Geneseo’s reputation as a great place to live, work and visit in the Greater Quad Cities Area.” said Maeglin, after the appointment was approved during closed session at Tuesday night's Council meeting.

Mayor Sean Johnson stated, “The Administration and Staff welcome Brandon into his new role as City Administrator. Brandon taking on the City Administrator role is just another example of the City of Geneseo’s commitment to our employees and their career development while employed with us. By training and developing leaders at all levels, we are able to remain a competitive and attractive employer in the area. Brandon has a unique understanding of the community dynamics with his time spent executing the duties and responsibilities of Human Resources Director and City Clerk, as those duties by nature are very much intertwined in the day-to-day work that a City Administrator is expected to oversee.”

JoAnn Hollenkamp, former City Administrator commented that "I'm very excited, and know that Brandon will do an excellent job for Geneseo. I suggested him as the interim Administrator, knowing that it would be a good transition for the City. I feel like a proud mama bear, and know that he will help continue with moving Geneseo forward."

Maeglin’s salary is $97,850 and he will have 12-months to move into city limits. Outside of his role at the city, Maeglin also serves as a volunteer board member for the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Economic Development Partnership, and Seal Family Legacy.