News Briefs

Friends of Hennepin July hike

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be hosting their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, July 17.

This month’s hike will be from Bridge 33 to Bridge 28. This portion of the "Hike the Hennepin" is 4.1 miles in length and it has been named the "Leopard Frog". We will meet at Lock 23 at 1:30pm and then follow the leader to Bridge 28, where we will leave our vehicles and be shuttled to Bridge 33 to begin our hike. To get to Lock 23 follow the Canal signs north out of Atkinson.

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the Canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs.

Geneseo Library to host Blood Drive

Geneseo Public Library District will host a blood drive on August 18, 2022 - Thursday - 10:00 am - 1:30 pm in the Library Foundation Room - 805 N. Chicago St. Geneseo

Masks and Appointments are Required. E-Mail - Claire Crawford for more information at - ccrawford@geneseo.lib.il.us

Programs in July at Geneseo Library

July 15 at 10 AM Molly of Denali program

July 15 at 2 PM, Cynthia Clampitt will present "Destination Heartland History"

July 16 at 2 PM Cynthia Clampitt will present "Pigs, Pork and Heartland Hogs"

July 20 at 2 PM is a program on "Medicare Facts"