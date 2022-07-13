Orion's veterans groups not interested in alcohol sales

Mindy Carls

Veterans posts are not interested in alcohol sales during the Orion Fall Festival’s car show, Orion American Legion Post 255 commander Kevin Johnson told Orion village board on Wednesday, July 6.

At its meeting on Monday, June 20, the board heard that the Legion and Orion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143 had requested a one-day liquor license for Sunday, Sept. 4. Car show chairman Jim DeBaillie said the festival would not like to have anyone selling liquor during the event. The festival would have to hire extra police officers, and liquor would detract from the family-friendly atmosphere.

The board took no action on June 20 because the request was not on the agenda.

Johnson said he was “extremely disappointed” in the board’s handling of a request that the posts had not even made yet. Car show visitors have been bringing their own alcohol or purchasing it from the bars, and the festival hasn’t needed extra police. Visitors have not been spotted spilling beer on cars.

He listed everything the posts do for the community and said he is always looking for more ways to raise money funds to support the projects.

“We do respect our veterans,” Village President Jim Cooper said. He apologized for the misunderstanding about whether the veterans had applied for a liquor license.

Johnson said he is exploring a Queen of Hearts drawing that other posts have conducted.

Drainage issues

Donald and Marilyn Achelpohl of the 1000 block of 14th Avenue B showed photos of flooding around their home, Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and C.R. Hanna Elementary School. During a recent rain, water topping the street was deep enough to prevent fire trucks and ambulances from accessing the neighborhood if they had been needed.

The Achelpohls asked the board to have an engineer look at drainage in the area.

Cooper agreed to have the engineer look at it. In the meantime, village employees will look at culverts to see if they are blocked.

Using backhoes to clear ditches makes them larger, Trustee Neal Nelson said.

In other business

• On Monday, June 27, Mary Our Lady of Peace erected an electronic sign that is very bright, the board learned. The church has agreed to tone it down and to turn it off overnight, but a resident asked if there should be an ordinance governing such signs in the future.

Cooper recommended neighbors work with the church before approaching the village board.

• Trustee Jim Hutcherson said the village received a settlement check for damage to the fence around the lift station on 10th Avenue, but it was too low.