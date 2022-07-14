Church Camp is life-changing experience for Geneseo youth pastor

Claudia Loucks

It was at summer camp at Ursa Retreat House in Ursa, IL, that was a life-changing experience for Conner Brinson, Director of Student Ministries at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo.

It left such an impression on the young man that he has returned every year since that summer in 2013.

He is hoping that recent fundraising efforts by the Youth Group at First United Methodist Church will help defray the cost for some of the 34 youth who have registered for this year’s camp which is from Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29.

After hearing about the impact a summer camp made on Brinson, I asked him to share it:

He first attended summer camp when he was 16 years old and a junior in high school.

“Camp was offered to me many times before as a child and in my youth and I had decided I did not want to go,” he said. “When I was a high school junior, I was asked by my pastor to attend Camp as a counselor. It was that week at camp that I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. That was in 2013 and I have returned every year. Since that week, camp has become the highlight of my year and I constantly tell people that it is my favorite week of the whole entire year.”

“Camp is very personal for me, and it is a joy to share my experience with campers each and every summer,” he said. “I found the Lord during campfire worship as a high school student desperately searching for hope in a world filled with chaos, despair, anxiety and hopelessness.”

Brinson explained that what camp does is take those concerns and point campers toward Jesus…”Instead of focusing on the negative and all the things that keep us from God, experiences at camp bring us closer to the Lord to trust Him through all circumstances.”

“It my hope and prayer that sharing my experiences with campers every year that they can experience that same hope and love I found in Jesus as a desperate high schooler searching for answers,,” he said.

He added that camp gives students a sense of community and belonging that they can find other people their age going through similar situations, “and they can find peace together through the Lord and build strong Godly connections and friendships with one another that last for a lifetime.”

Ursa Camp is held on property owned and operated by 14 local churches and Para church ministries in Adams and Pike Counties in Western Illinois and parts of Iowa and Missouri.

“Hope Lutheran Church of Quincy, IL, my home church, is a member church of the Ursa Retreat House so they put on an annual camp for incoming 4th through 11th graders,” Brinson explained. “Throughout the week, campers experience large group teaching, small group discussion, large group games, campfire worship, free time and more. During free time, the campers can fish in the pond, play basketball, volleyball, swim in the in-ground pool, and take part in other fun activity choices.”

He said each year there is an accompanying theme for camp with this year’s theme being “Yahweh Tsuri,” which is a Hebrew name for God meaning “The Lord is my Rock.”

“At some point in the week at camp, during the worship time around a campfire at night there will be an altar call,” he said. “The hope and prayer is that students will experience the Holy Spirit and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Camp is a great format to get students away from the distractions of every day life and get them in touch with nature and experience God in a whole new way.”

Cost for the week of Ursa Camp is $150 per student. The cost includes transportation to camp, all food and lodging, activities and a T-shirt. Geneseo First United Methodist recently held a camp fundraiser breakfast to raise money for their camp fund. The camp fund includes scholarships and general camp expenses such as materials, supplies and transportation.

“We have 34 students from Geneseo First Methodist signed up for Ursa Camp 2022,” Brinson said. “Many of them helped at the breakfast serving and thanking the congregation for their support.”

Camp is open to students entering fourth grade through 10th grade. Students who are older than the 10th grade age range are eligible to serve as either a Counselor in Training or as a Counselor.

Anyone interested in attending camp or serving as a leader should contact Brinson, Director of Student Ministries, c.brinson@peopleneedjesus.org or by calling Geneseo First Methodist Church, 309-944-2793.

“We are accepting donations for camp scholarships and expenses,” Brinson said, and added, “Anyone interested in supporting this ministry financially can send a check made out to Geneseo First Methodist Church with a memo for “Camp Scholarships,” and mail or drop off at the church, 302 North State St., Geneseo, IL 61254.

“Ursa Camp has been life-changing for so many campers through the years and we are excited to share this with students, not only at Geneseo First Methodist Church, but with all students in our community,” he said. “Please reach out to me at Geneseo First Methodist for more information.”