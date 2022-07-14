Colona plans for "Music on the Canal", looking for sponsors

Tim Evans

Planning to bring eight nights of free musical entertainment to Colona in August and September, Mayor Richard Holman said the city needs to find $4,000 in donors to create the first time event – “Colona Music on the Canal.”

Every Sunday, from 4-6 p.m. starting Aug. 7, the city will be hosting live music concerts in the shelter just off Illinois Route 84 at the intersection of Fifth Avenue on the Hennepin Canal Parkway.

“Hopefully, it will bring some outsiders to Colona,” said Holman, who pointed out it’s set up for local residents to have a great evening of entertainment in their back yard. Those attending are being asked to bring their own drinks, snacks and lawn chairs to watch performances around the shelter at the canal parkway.

Entertainment for Colona Music on the Canal will begin Aug. 7 with the “Almost Brothers Band,” which plays country music followed by “The Night People,” a 50s-60s rock band on Aug. 14. “The Glory Days Garage Band” takes the stage on Aug. 21 to play 70s-80s rock before the month finishes with the “Funktastic 5” on Aug. 28, playing funk music.

September’s slate opens Sept. 4 with “JD Aguilera,” a country music duo before the “Bob Kelly Duo” takes to the stage on Sept. 11 for Beatles music lovers.

The month finishes up with a Sept. 18 folk music performance by “Frankie Jo & Kinfolk” before the Sept. 25 finale, featuring country and rock artists “3 Wood Acoustic Band.”

Anyone interested in helping sponsor the bands or donating money toward the entertainment should contact the Colona City Hall at 309-792-0571 or mayor Holman at rholman@colonail.com.

The mayor told the city council at their July 11 meeting if he couldn’t come up with enough sponsors to cover the bands, he’d fund the first-time event himself.