Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Community Choir

A little late on this, but Choir Director, Pam Edwards, and the Geneseo Community Choir gave an outstanding concert on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Of course, I’m sure it also took a lot of work from Lynne Harris, Janis Longbons, Amy Craft, Denise Eiker and many other volunteers, too! Sometimes I’m not sure the person who does the lighting and electronics gets an applause from the peanut gallery so “Kudos” to you, Larry Lord. Lorna and I liked the dancers during the songs, “In the Mood” and “Thankful.” Very nice touch!! If I had to pick my two favorite selections it would be “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Oklahoma.” If you are in the choir, do me a favor, type in “Civil War, the Vacant Chair.” Then click on the version, “Kathy Mattea – Vacant Chair.” Now, picture a low lighted stage with a spot light on an old “vacant” chair in the middle of the stage. I think it would not only be a tribute to those Civil War soldiers who paid the ultimate price, but all those who would never again sit around the family dinner table. Another thought, maybe a better one, would be to have the musical group that Lyn Paris and Linda Flatt perform with. Their group are awesome. I feel bad I missed their performance last month in the park’s bandshell. Another excellent version of the Vacant Chair is done by the late, Tennessee Ernie Ford. Check out that one, too! ‘Yer thoughts? deboonelr@aol.com

E-15

We have E-10 and E-85 gasolines with E-15 waiting in the wings. I’ve used E-10 (87 octane) with no problems that I know of in our vehicles, lawn mower and riding mower. I had a truck that burned E-85 and while the cost per gallon was low, I made more trips to the gas station because of poor gas mileage. Enter E-15. I read that vehicles manufactured after 2013 can drink the stuff, “but” it is not recommended for boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and so on. I would think it would help corn farmers to get a better price for their crops. Of course, with the high cost of fertilizer maybe it’s a wash.

Walleye Chowder

Of all the great walleye meals we had on our recent Canadian fishing trip, this was easily my favorite. It serves six. Here is the recipe: 1) 5 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped. 2) 3 tbsp butter. 3) ½ cup celery, chopped. 4) 1 large yellow onion, chopped. 5) ¼ cup all-purpose flour. 6) 4 cups cold milk. 7) 2 cups cubed red potatoes (approx. potatoes). 8) Two (8 ounce) walleye or any other fish fillets, cut into chunks. 9) Freshly ground salt & pepper to taste. 10) 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley. INSTRUCTIONS: A) Heat the butter in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the celery and onions, saute until softened. B) Stir in flour to form a roux. Slowly whisk in the milk. C) Add the potatoes and bacon and stir gently. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are cooked through. D) Add fish chunks and cook for an additional 6-8 minutes or until fish is cooked through. E) Lastly, season to taste with salt ‘n pepper. ‘Tis to die for!!!

July 4th Ugh!!

Well, it started off not too bad, but by 1 p.m. the Maple City Band and Kiwanis “Pork in the Park” got rain, rain, rain and more rain on the 4th! Like many volunteers, Lorna and I helped out at the MCB Dessert Tent. I cannot speak for the Geneseo Kiwanis, but our tent took a hit with lots of pies and cakes left over on the tables. Fortunately, most of the leftovers were sold. The Maple City Band did get one selection played, but the first few rows got a soaking and after a while Maestro Kiser raised the white flag and Mother Nature accepted the surrender. Still, “Kudos” to all you folks that braved the monsoon and had some great pork chop dinners and desserts.

Deb Rokis

Do you realize that being retired means you will have to see more of husband, Tony? The thought of it makes me shiver. We’ll say a prayer for you. I read that you two are going to Switzerland and Greece. Suggestion: Get rid of Tony’s passport when you’re over there.

Humorous Words

1) The farm was used to produce produce. 2) The dump was so full that it had to refuse more refuse. 3) We must polish the Polish furniture. 4) Since there is no time like the present he thought it was time to present the present. 5) A bass was painted on the head of the bass drum. 6) When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes. 7) I did not object to the object.