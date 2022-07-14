Geneseo Council approves turn lanes at Ogden, State

The Geneseo Council voted unanimously to vacate 10 parking places on the north side of Ogden Street at North State Street, in order to place two left turn lanes, one from the east and another from the west, in the hopes of alleviating congestion turning into the High School.

The street will be part of a repaving project by Henry County which is scheduled to be begin next week. Striping the street will occur shortly after, which is why the council was asked to review the traffic studies done by the Geneseo Police, showing that up to 500 vehicles in an hour traveled through the intersection at prime school pickup and drop off times.

After considerable discussion among the members about traffic issues in the neighborhood, the general consensus was to take advantage of the opportunity now. Brett Barnhart (Ward 4) stated that it was a good first step, and thought the possibility of a traffic study being done down the road to address other issues regarding traffic around the Middle and High Schools.

Mayor Sean Johnson said that " This is taking advantage of what is available to us at the moment". He also hoped that local residents would understand that vacating the parking places was for "the greater good of the community," agreeing that a comprehensive plan to address congestion around the schools should be looked into. When completed, the turn lane should hold seven vehicles, allowing other vehicles continuing down Ogden to pass. The Council will vote on the move at the July 26 Committee of the Whole.

City Administrator, Brandon Maeglin, thanked all of the City employees, and the council members for their efforts during the Thrill on the Hill 4th of July event. Between sponsorships and admission donations at the Richmond Hill site, the City is left with $3500 to put towards next year's fireworks display. Craig Arnold (Ward 1) asked if any of the others felt that the display was lower in the sky this year, to which Mayor Johnson stated that the only way to appreciate the event was to watch the display on the Hill. "You have to see it on the Hill to truly appreciate it, it is really the best."

Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan gave a brief update of upcoming Chamber events, which includes Trains, Planes and Automobiles September 9 and 10. The Chamber will also host a projection viewing of the proposed mural to be painted on the Village Home Stores wall on September 15. Wall Dogs will create a mural depicting Geneseo's past, with a downtown scene of days gone by. It is part of a mural concept of past, present and future of Geneseo. December will bring "A Victorian Walk - Throwback", on December 10, which will feature elements of the former Victorian Christmas Walk.

Returning from closed session, the Council voted unanimously to appoint Brandon Maeglin as the City Administrator. He has served as Interim City Administrator since JoAnn Hollenkamp resigned the position last fall.