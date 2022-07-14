New pumpkin fest this fall is first step toward a Kewanee amphitheater

Susan DeVilder

Star Courier

Kewanee has its share of festivals. There’s an arts and music festival in July that began less than a decade ago and the enduring, community-favorite Hog Days Festival over Labor Day weekend. This year, will mark a newcomer to the list: The Enchanted Pumpkin Festival.

Committee coordinator Sue Sagmoen said the time seemed right to add the fall event.

“It’s something we haven’t done before and it would be something good for the town,” she said.

Tiffany Bockewitz also sits on the 10-member committee and said the catalyst for the festival came from Sagmoen, who saw other communities, such as Springfield, holding fall festivals.

“I think they wanted to do it a couple of years ago and COVID kind of put the damper on it. Midwesterners love fall and the committee felt the idea of a pumpkin festival would go over well,” she said.

Since the announcement last week on social media, the response has been overwhelming.”

“People are very excited about it,” she said, and volunteers are already lining up.

The ultimate goal of the recently-formed festival committee is to raise money for a community amphitheater. The completion of the project is years away, Bockewitz said, and the planning for the structure is still in the early phases, but funds raised from the new festival will help make the outdoor auditorium a reality.

The Enchanted Pumpkin Festival will be a one-day event scheduled for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kewanee’s downtown area.

Craft and boutique vendors, in addition to food trucks, are still being sought. Food will be offered all day and the vendor event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also planned will be pumpkin carving and painting from 3 p.m. to 5 pm. Those pumpkins will then be displayed for a Jack O'Lantern Walk from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“People need to start thinking about how they want to carve their pumpkins now,” said Sagmoen.

A costume parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the downtown area near Peoples National Bank. Children, adults, families and pets are all invited to dress up for the parade. Prizes will be given for the best costumes.

Family activities are also in the works, Bockewitz said, but many of the activities are still evolving. In addition, some local businesses plan to participate and offer specials and sales, she said.

Bockewitz said admission to the festival as well as the family activities are free. The goal is to make the Enchanted Pumpkin Festival an annual event.

“We want to start somewhere and continue to build on it each year,” she said.

Craft and boutique vendors, pop-up vendors and food truck vendors are invited to email the event organizers for more information at enchantedpumpkinfestival.gmail.com.