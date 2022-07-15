Colona requires $2.2 million in infrastructure upgrades

Tim Evans

The City of Colona may have some major infrastructure expenses on the horizon, it was learned Monday, July 11, at the regular meeting of the city council and Committee of the Whole at City Hall.

Senior Civil Engineer Loren Rains of IMEG Corp in Rock Island presented a 45-page report on the city’s aging sewer plant, recommending the municipality borrow money to provide an estimated $2.2 million in updates and improvements to handle the sewage of the city’s 5,000 people and businesses.

He said that estimate could be low with construction and supplies rising, noting prices are rising at 20-25 percent on construction projects his company is handling on capital projects.

The engineer said the city could look at various options including rebuilding sewage lagoons or connecting to another city – both options costing in the millions of dollars, although Mayor Richard Holman said he is having conferences with the city of Moline to operate the Colona facility, noting they’ve gotten to a point of creating paperwork that attorneys are eyeing.

Rains said one of the major problems is in the diffusers at the plant, which he said have not been working properly for years. He said bar screens are another piece of the plant that will need to be replaced or repaired. The engineer explained the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is setting a deadline of 2030 to have a phosphorus requirement in each plant, something Colona is now doing without. He indicated the estimates to fix the present plant did not include adding a phosphorus element.

Alderman Larry Swemline asked if there was a “worse case scenario” for the infrastructure work of which Rains did not have an answer.

Bridge replacement in future?

The city also didn’t get good news from Rains about a study his firm is doing on the two lane Green River Bridge on Poppy Garden Road just southeast of City Hall. The Illinois DOT wants to provide a jurisdictional transfer of maintenance of the bridge to the city, giving it over $1 million to restore the structure that was built an estimated 50 years ago. Rains said the best IMEG civil engineers studied the bridge and estimates it may have a 10-15 year lifespan remaining. He said the firm recommended the bridge be rebuilt, estimating a cost of $2.5 to $3 million at today’s prices, noting if the city waits another 15 years, there’s no doubt the price would be much higher.

The DOT is also proposing the city take over maintenance of Cleveland Road from Route 84 to Interstate 80 in another jurisdictional transfer. The two-lane road is in need of patches, repair and repaving and could cost more than $1 million to fix, with the DOT providing a major portion of that cost.

Other business

In other business, the city clerk, Barbara Winegar, asked city committees to meet requirements by posting their agendas 48 hours in advance, meeting attendance standards and providing minutes in time to get into minutes of Committee of the Whole meetings.

Mayor Holman pointed out decisions or recommendations at committee meetings are not “end all – say all,” pointing out if there are things brought up concerning other departments in the city, it should be presented to that particular committee before it comes to the city council meeting.

Chief needs officers

Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline said he is in need of hiring new officers, noting one part-time officer has resigned his position to take a full-time security position and he says there may be others following. “I don’t want to be caught short handed,” he said.

The chief said the Colona School District has asked the city to provide a first-time school safety officer, but Swemline says he is doing his best but may not be able to provide an officer for the start of the school year on Aug. 2. The district will be paying the bulk of the cost of the officer. He said the school district would like to see the hire “happen fast, but nothing in government does.”

He said language to the city’s lateral bonus program of $7,000 for officers also needed to be reworked due to language problems. The chief said he wanted to make sure past officers would have the opportunity to participate in the program.