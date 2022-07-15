John Hughes, Cambridge native, was he the inspiration for legendary Lone Ranger?

It sounds like something out of a turn of the century dime novel, but the story of John Reynolds Hughes, born in Cambridge in 1855, inspired some of the most iconic stories of the Old West.

Born in the Illinois town of Cambridge to Thomas and Jennie (Bond) Hughes on February 11, 1855, like many frontier families, they moved multiple times. In 1865, the Hughes family moved to Dixon, IL, and sometime later to Mound City, KS.

At the age of 14, John signed on as a cowboy on a ranch, and the legend began. Making his way west, he became friendly with the Choctaw and Osage tribes, learned to speak Comanche, becoming familiar with the native tribes culture and customs. Armed with these skills, Hughes became a trail boss on the Chisholm Trail, from Texas cattle ranches to Kansas railheads. He purchased a farm in Liberty Hill, Texas to raise horses.

Hughes' neighbor lost several horses to thieves in May of 1886. Hughes pursued the band of thieves, killing two and pursuing the rest into New Mexico Territory. He recovered his neighbor's horses, and brought the rest of the thieves back to face charges, an endeavor lasting several months. This dogged hunt for outlaws earned him the attention of local Texas Ranger Ira Aten.

Hughes was recruited by the Rangers after accompanying Aten on a manhunt for Judd Roberts, a murderer and cattle rustler that they killed in a Tucson shootout.

Legend claims that Hughes and other members of the original seven Texas Rangers were out on patrol when they happened upon a native war party who killed the Rangers, with Hughes left for dead. Purportedly an Indian happening by found the survivor and nursed him back to health.

This is the point at which western novelist, Zane Grey, got hold of the story and published "The Lone Star Ranger" in 1914. The novel was dedicated to Hughes and his company of Rangers. This story allegedly is the source for the Lone Ranger character, who came to radio in 1933. The Ranger's backstory was that he was the sole survivor of a group of ambushed Texas Rangers, who was nursed back to health by Tonto, a Native American who found him, near death.

Hughes had a long and celebrated career with the Texas Rangers, promoted to the rank of Captain and ending with his retirement in January 1915. He is a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. Historical recounts of his adventures are the stories that inspired dime novels and later Western movies.

Hughes lived out the rest of his days prospecting, ranching and traveling. Eventually settling in Austin, Texas with a niece, as he'd never married and had a family. On June 3rd, 1947, he committed suicide at the age of 92.