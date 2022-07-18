Cambridge FFA awards

Mindy Carls

Cambridge FFA celebrated a successful year with an awards banquet on Saturday, April 2, at Cambridge High School.

Presiding over the banquet was the 2021-22 officer team, including Cam Pace, president; Kendra Downing, vice president; Brooklyn Humphrey, secretary; Rodney Beam, treasurer; Miranda Reed, historian; Taylor Snook, sentinel; and Taylor Pace, reporter. Trent Taber is their advisor.

Special guests were Chad Humphrey, Cambridge school board president, and State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) and his wife, Tammy.

Annie Johnson, the 2020-21 chapter president, gave the opening prayer.

State FFA Reporter Lauren Mohr, a member of the Normal West FFA chapter, gave the keynote address.

Eleven students received Greenhand FFA Degrees. They were Tucker Snook, Josh Uhlry, Rowdy Beam, Arthur Smutzer, Roy Sandberg, Jake Markey, Jon Stevens, Olivia Brown, Isabella Hull, Catherine Richey and Waylon Tucker.

Tucker Snook was named Star Greenhand.

Arthur Smutzer and Tucker Snook recited the FFA Creed. Both had participated in the creed speaking contest.

The 12 students receiving the Chapter FFA Degree were Taylor Pace, Bel Cooper, Piper Lewis, Vinny Hicks, Talon Askelson, Taylor Snook, Miranda Reed, Conner Helms, Jack Jewett, Shaniya Brown, Maddie Harrell and Jacob Swemline.

Taylor Snook was named the Star Chapter Member.

Juniors who already had received both the Greenhand and Chapter degrees an FFA pin and a certificate of membership in the Cambridge chapter. They were Brooklyn Humphrey, Jake Johnson, Gavin McDonough, Larissa Swanson, Kendra Downing, Rachel Stropes, Morgan Bowers, Hannah Beck, Ella Jeffries, Carmen Stahl, Lexi Kessinger, Brendan Stromquist, Adah Smutzer and Kaden Larson.

Cambridge students who will receive State FFA Degrees at the state convention this summer were introduced. They were Rodney Beam, Kendra Downing, MacKenzie Olson, Madison Casteel, Carson Palmer and Meric Veloz.

Beam also had been named District 1 Star Farmer. Three Cambridge students received Section 3 awards: Beam was the Section 3 Star Farmer; Kendra Downing, Section 3 Star in Ag Business, and Olson, Section 3 Star in Ag Placement.

Cambridge graduate Annie Johnson was introduced as the chapter’s next American FFA Degree recipient. She will be honored at the national convention in October. Johnson’s FFA career included a state championship in swine production

As chapter president, Cam Pace awarded State Rep. Dan Swanson an Honorary Chapter Degree.

School board president Chad Humphrey presented the Cambridge FFA Pride Award.

“The award is given to a student in each grade level who exhibits pride in our school for the FFA organization,” Humphrey said. “These students truly live by the FFA motto of Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve. I have had the pleasure of seeing these four students succeed throughout our school district and seeing their passion, dedication, and enthusiasm for the FFA organization, as well as their school and community.”

The recipients were freshman Arthur Smutzer, sophomore Madison Harrell, junior Kaden Larson and senior Zoey Larson.

Cambridge students participated as individuals and teams in 12 career development contests.

Students who ranked as the top individuals in their events received medals at the banquet. They were:

• Kendra Downing, job interview, agronomy and forestry;

• Cameron Pace, ag education and extemporaneous speaking;

• Taylor Snook, vet science;

• Talon Akelson, livestock evaluation;

• MacKenzie Olson, horse evaluation;

• Tucker Snook, creed speaking, and

• Carson Palmer, top shot in trap shooting.

Cambridge FFA’s land use team won state with Jake Johnson, Brooklyn Humphrey, Gavin McDonough and Kendra Downing evaluating soil pits based on criteria.

Taylor Pace, Cameron Pace, Taylor Snook and Kendra Downing were part of the ag sales team that won the Section 3 and District 1 competitions. They ranked third at state and received a Superior rating.

Cam Pace, Kendra Downing, Madison Casteel, Brooklyn Humphrey, Christian

Buss and Rodney Beam were on the Parliamentary Procedure team that won the Section 3 contest.

The freshman conduct of chapter meetings also placed first at the section contest. Team members were Arthur Smutzer, Tucker Snook, Jade Markey, Roy Sandberg, Josh Uhlry, Olivia Brown and Isabella Hull.

Eighteen Cambridge individuals with outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experiences, as shown by record books, were recognized as proficiency contest winners.

Cam Pace, food service, and Brooklyn Humphrey, beef production placement, placed in the top three at the section contest in their areas.

Ten won their section contests and advanced to district competition. They were:

• Rodney Beam, diversified ag production;

• Carson Palmer, diversified livestock production;

• Madison Casteel, specialty crop production;

• Kaden Larson, landscape management;

• Miranda Reed, beef production entrepreneurship;

• Taylor Pace, agricultural communications;

• Madison Harrell, small animal production and care;

• Courtney Swemline, safety;

• Adah Smutzer, forest management and products; and

• Jack Jewett, grain production.

Four won districts and advanced to state competition. They were:

• Rodney Beam, Star Farmer;

• Paige Leander, fruit production;

• Meric Veloz, turf grass management; and

• MacKenzie Olson, forage production.

Finally, two students won state championships. They were:

• Taylor Snook, ag mechanics design and fabrication, and

• Kendra Downing, vegetable production.

Betty Strange, the mother of Cambridge High School counselor Lisa Miller, was a huge fan of FFA.

Every year, her family combines her love for sunflowers and her love of FFA by presenting two eighth graders with FFA jackets and ties, as well as a sunflower pin to wear on the inside of the jacket to remind them to grow toward the light like sunflowers.

This year the third annual Betty Strange Memorial Sunflower Award went to Jolene Blackert and Addie Little.

Principal Bob Reagan presented Chapter Scholar awards to the FFA member with the highest grade point average in each grade. They were senior Paige Leander, junior Brooklyn Humphrey, sophomore Taylor Snook and freshman Olivia Brown.

Cam Pace received the DeKalb Award for the outstanding senior.

Blue and Gold Award winners were presented to the top 10 members, based on activity points. They were Miranda Reed, Taylor Pace, Tucker Snook, Brooklyn Humphrey, Cam Pace, Madison Casteel, Kendra Downing, Rodney Beam, Talon Askelson and Taylor Snook.