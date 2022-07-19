Witness says men used chain to steal ATM from Community State Bank in Galva

Carol Townsend

About 4:30 a.m. of July 5th, 2022 the Galva Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded to a theft in progress call at Community State Bank in Galva.

The bank is located at 625 SE 2nd Street. An eyewitness saw two men get out of a truck and hook a chain to the ATM machine.

Various items of evidentiary value were located throughout Galva as well as other jurisdictions.

The truck was stolen from a Galesburg Ford dealership and left at the Galva Cemetery.

Bank officials said Monday morning that they heard from the company which is going to replace the ATM and it will probably be another 3 weeks before it is back in operation. There is an ATM for CSB located inside Hathaway’s Ace Hardware and Fresh Market in downtown Galva.

As the case remains active, ongoing investigation, and further details will be forthcoming at a later date. The Galva Police Department along with a multitude of other agencies are working together to apprehend the suspects. If anyone has any information on this crime, you may call the Galva Police Department.