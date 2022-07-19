Galva Happenings

Galva Subway to have fundraiser for Fire Department

The Galva Subway will have a fundraiser for the Galva Fire Department on Saturday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 250 South Exchange Street. 20% of all sales will be donated to the Galva Fire Department. Mark your calendars and plan to attend.

Fire Chief Nathan Byers said Sunday that the department is trying to purchase the following items:

*new turnout gear for a price of $2,700 per set

*air pack bottles for a price of $1,000 each

*upgrade the training center (burn/smoke trailers) $6,500 to upgrade

Galva Fire Department Hog Roast August 20

The Galva Fire Department will hold their annual hog roast on Saturday, August 20th at the Galva Fire Station, serving from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meal includes: pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, drink and dessert.

There is a 50/50 cash raffle and raffle items include Blackstone 2 burner griddle with built in lid, Yeti Tundra 35 hard sided cooler, park bench painted by Galva art class, Koi fish painted theme . There will also be old fire hydrants for sale at the hog roast.

Galva Fire Chief Nathan Byers said the Galva Fire Department would like to use The money made this year on the following items:

*new turnout gear with an average cost of $2,700 per set

*Air pack bottles which are $1,000 apiece

*upgrade the training center (burn/smoke trailers) which is $6,500 to upgrade.

Galva High School 50 - Plus Reunion

The Galva High School ‘s 50th plus reunion will be held Sunday, August 7th at the Flemish American Club at 313 North Burr Blvd in Kewanee. Reservations and payment are a must.

The reunion starts at 11 a.m. with lunch at 12:30 p.m. and you can stay until 4 p.m. There will be a hot buffet with drinks included and cake. Tax, rent, gratuity are included for $15.

Please send check payable to your class representative by July 26th, 2022 who sent out your invitation. There is no payment accepted at the door.

All classes are invited up to and including the Class of 1971.

Pictures at reunion will be taken with your class. The money for the pictures will be collected by the photographer. A 5 by 7 will be $12 and an 8 by 10 will be $15. There will be no CD’s this year.