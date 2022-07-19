Henry County's COVID cases up 7.2%; Illinois cases surge 20.1%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 20.1% as 33,066 cases were reported. The previous week had 27,543 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 29% from the week before, with 947,862 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Henry County reported 74 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 69 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,656 cases and 121 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hardin County with 680 cases per 100,000 per week; Gallatin County with 642; and Marshall County with 595. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 12,757 cases; DuPage County, with 2,504 cases; and Will County, with 1,859. Weekly case counts rose in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

â€‹ Across Illinois, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Adams County, with 276 cases from 309 a week earlier; in Douglas County, with 36 cases from 58; and in Bureau County, with 66 cases from 87. â€‹

In Illinois, â€‹ 77 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 59 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,496,014 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,737 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 89,542,107 people have tested positive and 1,023,799 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 17. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,507

The week before that: 3,185

Four weeks ago: 3,020

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 73,328

The week before that: 67,692

Four weeks ago: 57,602

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.