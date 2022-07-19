Kiwanis donate to Braveheart

staff writer

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo recently provided a $1500 grant to the Braveheart Children's Advocacy Center.

Braveheart’s mission is to strengthen our community’s response to child abuse through prevention, intervention and advocacy.

It is a child-focused model that coordinates the investigation and treatment services for children involved in allegations of sexual or serious physical abuse. Prior to Braveheart, kids had to endure multiple interviews with many different people, often re-traumatizing the child they are seeking to assist. Braveheart ensures that the child only has to be interviewed one time, by one person, in a safe child friendly place. The Braveheart forensic interviewer is specially trained to conduct a neutral fact finding forensic interview with the child.