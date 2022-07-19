Orion's O'Mazing Race to take place July 25

Mindy Carls

Ever wonder what the "Amazing Race" would look like on the streets of Orion? You\'re about to find out.

Main Street Orion is hosting the O\'Mazing Race for cash and prizes on Saturday, July 23. Signup will be at 4 p.m. at Belly Up! Starting at 5 p.m., teams of four adults will "race" through the business district, attempting to complete tasks at Main Street Orion businesses before returning to The O Kitchen and Tap. Lynn Implement Repair LLC is providing prizes.

Participants will not have to run. Only the tasks will be timed, with the team having the fastest total time winning.

Businesses are creating their own challenges, which could include trivia, Minute to Win It games, bag toss, frisbee throw or something as athletic such as shooting basketballs in Central Park.

Alcohol will not be permitted on the course. No one will be required to eat or drink anything during the race.

Teams are encouraged to adopt a theme and the name and costumes to go with it.

The Mercury Brothers, a blues band, will perform on 10th Avenue following the race. Belly Up! and The O are sponsoring the band, which the public is invited to hear, whether they raced or not.

Alison Youngren came up with the name and received a Main Street Orion gift certificate.

To register, visit the Main Street Orion page on Facebook. Payment may be made through Venmo.