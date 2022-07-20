Cambridge Masons to host blood drive

staff writer

Cambridge Masons will hold their annual drive for the ImpactLife Blood Center on Wednesday July 27th from 7-10:30 AM at the Community & Youth Center, 407 N West St. Summer donations are desperately needed for cancer patients and those injured in Ukraine. Please contact Richard Lindburg at 309-945-7499 or go online to bloodcenter.org group code 861 to make a recommended appointment. Masks and a 10 day wait from any positive COVID test are required.