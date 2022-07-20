Classics in the Park - Saxophone and piano concert at Geneseo's City Park

Geneseo Republic

Playing in City Park of Geneseo on Sunday evening, July 31 from 5:30-7:00 pm are Randall Hall on the Saxophone and Robert Elfline with the piano. Both are accomplished musicians and professors in the music department of Augustana College. The concert is open to the public and free. Bring a lawn chair, a picnic, good book and enjoy. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into First Congregational United Church of Christ (across from the bandshell).