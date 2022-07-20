Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Swordfish

I always heard that this fish was good tasting. So last weekend we drove over to visit our daughter and family in Lockport. We celebrated our son-in-law’s 50th birthday and went out to dinner at Aodake Sushi & Steak House, Romeoville. Six of us ordered the same thing, shrimp, and I had to try swordfish. It honestly tasted just like chicken!

WW2 Presentations

My latest WW2 presentation was last week at Liberty Village. Two more to go, Rotary in Kiwanee and the Vintage Farm Equipment Show, Atkinson.

Good Crops

In our travels it sure looks like our area farmers will have a good crop of corn ‘n beans. Of course, depending on where Mother Nature drops her rain, it seems like the plants are happy so far. Let’s hope for a good cash crop.

September Dates

September is a little ways away, but you may want to mark your calendar on some fun events. The Geneseo Ikes public “Ham ‘n Bean Supper” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10th at the Ikes Park starting at 4 p.m. The Vintage Farm Equipment Show will be held on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022 at Bridge Park, 19030 E. 2120 St., Atkinson, IL. The event is free to the public. If you’re a history buff, I will be giving a WW2 presentation at 10 and 11 a.m. Lorna and I have been going to this show for a fair amount of years and it is always enjoyable. There are lots to see, plenty of parking, food and drinks available and modern restrooms. You must try the J.C. Old fashion ice cream. You might even meet that world famous gentleman, Dave Carton. Another nice event is the Ducks Unlimited 42nd Annual Banquet, Geneseo Chapter 093. It will be held on Saturday, September 24th, at the Best Western Inn, 315 N. Canal St., Annawan, IL. Doors open a 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. I’ll have more information on these events as we get closer to the dates.

A Little Trivia

The following are from Bill O’Neill’s book, The Ultimate Bathroom Reader.

What living species of the animal world is the most dangerous to human beings? 1. It is the mosquito. 2nd are snakes, with dogs at #3. The hippopotamus comes in at #10. The top five names for boys are: 1) Jacob, 2) Michael, 3) Joshua, 4) Matthew, and, of course, Daniel is 5th. The top 5 names for girls are: 1) Emily, 2) Madison, 3) Emma, 4) Olivia, and 5) Hannah.

Humor

A wife slice of bread said to her lazy husband slice of bread, “You think I’m gonna be the breadwinner while you just loaf all day? You aren’t the only slice of toast in the world! The husband thought to himself, “Mother warned me not to marry a sourdough.” What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator!