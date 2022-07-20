First Choice in Kewanee offering pre-school physical exams at "pop-up clinic"

staff writer

The First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic, 110 N. Burr Blvd., announces they will be offering a “Pop-Up” Pre-School Physical Exam “Walk-In” Clinic on Wednesday, July 27 from 4pm-7pm.

This “Pop-Up” clinic will offer pre-school physicals at a cash price of only $50. Those with insurance coverage, please bring insurance information if billing to insurance. Please note, to help reduce wait times, arrive with your physical forms (obtained through your local school districts) already completed.

TB checks and blood lead screenings will be available at the “Pop-Up” clinic on the 27th.

Please note, no immunizations will be given during the Walk-In Clinics. Immunizations and any other needed lab tests are available by appointment to participants at additional charges. First Choice Healthcare has all immunizations that are required for school entry as private pay vaccines; and through the Vaccine For Children Program (VFC) if eligible. Please call for eligibility, costs, and for vaccine availability.

To schedule an appointment or for more information you may call our First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic at (309) 852-5272.