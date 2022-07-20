Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

The Ridgewood Spartans stuck their toes into the eight man football pool over the week of July 11th through the 14th. Almost thirty high school boys from Cambridge and AlWood took to the practice field to begin preparation for the 2022 campaign.

Spartans new head coach Pat Elder led the Spartans through both drills as well as plays in the evenings. The Spartans will officially begin practice on August 8th with the first game on Friday, August 26th against Galva at Goff-Stahl Field, gametime will be at 7:00.

Spartans run through the new eight man offensive plays.
Quarterback Ryle Catour looks to option right as Lucas Harrell snaps the ball to him.

Cambridge Community Theatre Pictures from their performance of Camp Contact on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

Emma, Olivia Akers, and Luna, Candy Snook serenade the campers in Camp Contact. Left to Right, Corbin Strand, Alexia Johnson, and Evan Akers listen.
The campers and Emma and Alex capture Jason, one of the escaped criminals.
Lucy is tied up after the campers save the camp by capturing the escaped convicts at Camp Contact.