Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

The Ridgewood Spartans stuck their toes into the eight man football pool over the week of July 11th through the 14th. Almost thirty high school boys from Cambridge and AlWood took to the practice field to begin preparation for the 2022 campaign.

Spartans new head coach Pat Elder led the Spartans through both drills as well as plays in the evenings. The Spartans will officially begin practice on August 8th with the first game on Friday, August 26th against Galva at Goff-Stahl Field, gametime will be at 7:00.

Cambridge Community Theatre Pictures from their performance of Camp Contact on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Cambridge High School.