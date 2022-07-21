Extension plans "Farm in the Park" in Galva August 9

staff writer

Illinois Extension Plans Farm in the Park Event for Tues. Aug 9, 11 am – 1 pm with free activity stations, petting zoo, and lunch for sale

(GALVA, Ill.) Join University of Illinois Extension and 4-H for a fun day of activities at their 5th Farm in the Park event at Veteran’s Park in Galva, IL.

Illinois nutrition and wellness staff will have a variety of interactive stations where youth and families can play games as they learn the healthy ways to eat and move. Get recipes and taste samples from Illinois Extension’s Eat Move Save nutrition program. Pick up a 2022 IL Extension Recipe Calendar, and a reusable grocery tote, while supplies last.

Learn about the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives at interactive stations. A petting zoo will be on hand with a variety of farm animals. There will also be make and take crafts and “farmer for a day” stations where kids can simulate picking apples, gathering eggs, and milking a cow. Prizes will be given to kids who fill out their activity passport card.

Explore horticulture. Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will be there to answer your gardening questions and provide a variety of resources.

Come for lunch! Buy a hot dog meal deal for $5 which includes chips, apple slices, cookie and drink, with proceeds to benefit Henry County 4-H.

For more information or questions, contact University of Illinois Extension with offices at 358 Front Street in Galva, Il. Call (309) 309-932-3447 or visit their website: extension.illinios.edu/hmrs