Galva Dance and Drill Team "Human Sundae" fundraiser

Carol Townsend

The Galva Dance/Drill penny wars fundraiser is set up in Community State Bank, State Bank of Toulon and Anderson Family Coffee. All coins put in the cans are positive but bills count as negative points. For example, a $5 bill would be 500 negative points. The winner will have the most negative points.

So help your favorite participant by putting coins in their jar and bills in the jar of someone you want to sabotage.

This years participants are Joe Becker, Galva Superintendent of schools; Willie Burford, Rux Funeral Home and Galva Kiwanis; Josh Dunn, owner/operator of Dunn Trucking; Melissa Halsall, City Hall and board member of Galva Freedom Fest; Michelle Mersman, Galva Elementary PE teacher, GHS cheerleader and volleyball coach; Joe Sallee, owner of Locke’s Roofing and Siding, GYSA board member; John Taylor Levitt AMP Founder; and Mayor Rich Volkert.

The participant with the lowest score in the jars will be in a kiddie pool between acts and the Galva Dance/Drill team will make them into a human sundae by pouring, chocolate, caramel , whipping cream, nuts, cherries, anything you would put on a sundae over their head. Last year Kevin Gerard was the human sundae.