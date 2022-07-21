Geneseo Farmer's Market keeps growing

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Farmers Market has seen an increase in vendors and shoppers this summer.

Jill Darin, coordinator of the Geneseo Farmers Market, said, “We definitely have seen an increase in vendors. Our vendors come from Henry County as well as from some our surrounding counties, who are interested in offering their items for sale.”

The Farmers Market, located on Pearl St. by Geneseo City Park, is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from the first Saturday in June through October. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the Geneseo Farmers Market can contact Darin at geneseofm@gmail.com.

A farmers market has been in existence for at least 22 years in Geneseo, Darin said, explaining that it was held in different locations prior to its current location by City Park.

Darin has been coordinator for the last nine years and she said there were about a dozen or so vendors in the beginning “and in the last years we have more than doubled.”

She attributed some of the increase as a result of the pandemic and said, “We were open during the pandemic and the outdoor market allowed shoppers to be outside and I think they felt more comfortable and the increase has continued. We continue to see regulars and new customers.”

Darin said the market is a means for vendors to earn extra income and to be part of the community and the customer base appreciates the fresh produce and the homemade items….”Home grown is always fresher,” she said.

“Our vendors offer only locally grown produce and agricultural products, homemade cottage foods such as baked and canned items,” she explained. “We also are pretty competitive with prices.”

In addition to the fresh foods and unique homemade items, the Geneseo Farmers Market also is a family-friendly environment in its location next to City Park. Families can come to shop as well as visit the park area which provides a variety of playground equipment for youngsters.