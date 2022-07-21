Multiple accidents with one fatality, multiple injuries on Rt 80 near Atkinson

Illinois State Police District 7 were extremely busy investigating two serious accidents near the eastbound Atkinson interchange on Route 80 Wednesday July 20.

The afternoon started out with a single vehicle accident that occurred at 2:20 PM on the eastbound Atkinson exit with a single vehicle overturn. The car left the roadway and overturned. The driver and one of the two passengers were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police reports from District 7, the ramp was closed for five hours while the accident was being investigated.

At 3:02 PM, as traffic was being routed around the scene of the first accident, a semi tractor trailer, stopped in standing traffic, was struck from behind by another tractor trailer. The driver of the second tractor trailer was taken to an area hospital, with life threatening injuries.