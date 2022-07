Galva School Board approves staffing changes

Carol Townsend

The following personnel items were approved at the Galva School Board meeting:

*approved Adam Norway as Dean/AD for the 2022-23 school year.

*approved Kelsey Stone as Elementary Administrative assistant to start in August.

*approved Stephanie Humphrey as Pre-K teacher

*approved Charlie Gibbons as JH/HS social science teacher

*approved Larry Oronzio Jr. as JH/HS math, health, PE teacher, head 8 man

Football coach.

*approved Mark Jeffrey as assistant high school boys basketball coach and High school boys track head coach

*approve Jett Olson as a summer worker

*approved Ashton Cramer as a summer worker

*approved Darcy Swanson as head HS F/S girls basketball coach

*approved Ryan Anderson as assistant coach for HS boys track

*approved Van White as Head coach for high school baseball

*approved Tony Garcia as assistant coach for high school baseball

*approved Brad Jackson as head coach for high school softball

*approved Rachel Remmert and Brooke Jackson as assistant coaches for high school Softball and split the stipend.

*approved Josh Morris as head coach for girls high school track.

*approved Tayler Kuenneth as head coach for girls junior high track

*approved Josh Harris as head coach for junior high boys track.

The above coaches will be for the 2022-2023 season and the teachers will start in August of 2022.