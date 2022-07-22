Galva schools registering now, first day August 16.

Carol Townsend

Galva school’s first day of classes for students is August 16th with a teacher institute on August 15th. Superintendent Joe Becker said that registration is going on online for parents to get their children enrolled.

The board approved a pay increase for referees that work in the Galva district. Basketball will be up $10 and volleyball $15. This will get the Galva district more in line with neighboring districts.

The board held a retreat and will pass the following goals at the August board meeting.

*Galva school District will develop and implement a literacy action plan with a goal to improve student achievement in grades K-12 with a focus on writing across the curriculum.

*Galva School District projects will be scheduled each year, with project expenses ranging between 100K to 150K. Projects will be selected by the Board with the input already collected by the Facilities Working Groups.

*Galva school district will keep its community informed about positive accomplishments, timely events and critical issues.

*Galva school district maintains a responsible budget that provides resources needed to maintain quality education programs while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

The board discussed the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidance for COVID 19 for the 2022-23 school year. The guidance is the same as it was at the end of the last school year. It starts that masks are recommended but not mandatory.

The board discussed the remote plan for Galva schools. There will be a public hearing at 6:55 p.m. prior to the next board meeting on August 15th before the plan is passed. The plan requires that the district has 5 learning hours per day and there will be packets available for younger students.

The transportation committee will meet and discuss a grant available for rural school districts for electric busses.

The following personnel items were approved:

*approved Adam Norway as Dean/AD for the 2022-23 school year.

*approved Kelsey Stone as Elementary Administrative assistant to start in August.

*approved Heather Nance as Pre-K parent coordinator to start in August.

*approved Stephanie Humphrey as Pre-K teacher to start in August

*approved Charlie Gibbons as JH/HS social science teacher to start in January

*approved Mark Jeffrey as assistant high school boys basketball coach and High school boys track head coach

*approve Jett Olson as a summer worker

*approved Ashton Cramer as a summer worker

*approved Darcy Swanson as head HS F/S girls basketball coach

*approved Ryan Anderson as assistant coach for HS boys track.

*approved Van White as head coach for high school baseball

*approved Tony Garcia as assistant coach for high school baseball

*approved Brad Jackson as head coach for high school softball

*approved Rachel Remmert and Brooke Johnson as co-assistant coaches for high school softball and split the stipend

*approved Josh Morris as head coach for girls high school track

*approved Tayler Kuenneth as head coach for girls junior high track

*approved Josh Harris as head coach for junior high boys track

The above coaches are for the 2022-23 season.

Board member Kaleena Conrad was absent from Monday’s meeting.